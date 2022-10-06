Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,109 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $167.80 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.