Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $239.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.