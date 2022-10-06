Spinnaker Trust Buys 2,630 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

