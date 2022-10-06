Spinnaker Trust Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

