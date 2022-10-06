Spinnaker Trust Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

