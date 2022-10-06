Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 230,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 101,811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

