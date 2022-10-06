Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,349,000 after buying an additional 858,662 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,834,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $47.34.

