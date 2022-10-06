Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,614 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $331.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.05 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

