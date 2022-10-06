Spinnaker Trust Sells 341,390 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,390 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $69,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

