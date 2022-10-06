SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 4.1%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.71. 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

SRG Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 34.65 and a current ratio of 34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.81 million and a PE ratio of -22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.

About SRG Mining



SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Featured Articles

