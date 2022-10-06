Star Chain (STAR1) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Star Chain (STAR1) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Star Chain has a market capitalization of $34,304.52 and $21,984.00 worth of Star Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Star Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Star Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Chain Profile

Star Chain’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Star Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. Star Chain’s official Twitter account is @starchain20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Star Chain is t.me/starchain_global. Star Chain’s official website is star-chain.io.

Buying and Selling Star Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Chain (STAR1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Star Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Chain is 0.06861108 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $77.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star-chain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Star Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Star Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

