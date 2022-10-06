StarLaunch 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,903.00 (STARS)

StarLaunch (STARS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One StarLaunch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StarLaunch has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $10,903.00 worth of StarLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarLaunch has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StarLaunch

StarLaunch launched on November 10th, 2021. StarLaunch’s total supply is 99,592,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,325,000 tokens. StarLaunch’s official website is www.starlaunch.com. The official message board for StarLaunch is medium.com/@starlaunch. StarLaunch’s official Twitter account is @starlaunchsol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StarLaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarLaunch (STARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. StarLaunch has a current supply of 99,592,716.75 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarLaunch is 0.0493099 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $821.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starlaunch.com/.”

