Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Benchmark lowered their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 10,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,349. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $800.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Steelcase by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 301,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

