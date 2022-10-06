StepG (STEPG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.12 Million

StepG (STEPG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One StepG token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StepG has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $59,753.00 worth of StepG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StepG has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StepG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

StepG Profile

StepG’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. StepG’s official website is stepg.app. StepG’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StepG

According to CryptoCompare, “StepG (STEPG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepG has a current supply of 1,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepG is 0.0019288 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $42,511.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepg.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StepG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StepG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StepG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StepG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.