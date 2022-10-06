StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.60 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

