StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

