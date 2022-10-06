StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Trading Down 6.9 %
ZVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
About Zovio
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.