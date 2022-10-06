StockNews.com Downgrades Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) to Sell

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.86. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 648,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

