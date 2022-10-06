StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Imunon will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Imunon worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

