StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Imunon will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon
Imunon Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
