StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 4.8 %

InspireMD stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.17. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

