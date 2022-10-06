StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

