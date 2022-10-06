StockNews.com Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.13.

Leidos stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

