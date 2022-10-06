StockNews.com Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.