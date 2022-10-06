Strategic Equity Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 430,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

