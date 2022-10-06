Strategic Equity Management Purchases 601 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.33. 15,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,193. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

