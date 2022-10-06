Strategic Equity Management Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.61. 10,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

