Studyum (STUD) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Studyum (STUD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Studyum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Studyum has a total market cap of $25,003.80 and approximately $17,404.00 worth of Studyum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Studyum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Studyum Token Profile

Studyum’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. Studyum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Studyum is www.studyum.org. Studyum’s official Twitter account is @studyum_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Studyum’s official message board is studyum-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Studyum is https://reddit.com/r/studyum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Studyum

According to CryptoCompare, “Studyum (STUD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Studyum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Studyum is 0.00326764 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.studyum.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Studyum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Studyum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Studyum using one of the exchanges listed above.

