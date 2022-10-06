Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 258,290 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Linde worth $527,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,950. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.