Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of America worth $671,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

