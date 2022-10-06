Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $355.05 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Intuit worth $355,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

INTU stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,254. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.