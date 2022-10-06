Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $435.71 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Raytheon Technologies worth $435,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

