Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,718,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $419,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 255,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,442,670. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

