Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 176,912 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Abbott Laboratories worth $624,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 67.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 125,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 64,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

