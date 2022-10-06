Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,029,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 53,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 442,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

