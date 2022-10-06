Suneku (SUNEKU) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,679.00

Suneku (SUNEKU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Suneku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suneku has traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suneku has a market capitalization of $41,310.50 and $12,679.00 worth of Suneku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Suneku Token Profile

Suneku launched on August 1st, 2022. Suneku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Suneku’s official Twitter account is @sunekucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suneku’s official website is suneku.com.

Buying and Selling Suneku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suneku (SUNEKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Suneku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Suneku is 0 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $162.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://suneku.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suneku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suneku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suneku using one of the exchanges listed above.

