Surience Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

Surience Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC owned about 12.53% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF alerts:

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIZ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.