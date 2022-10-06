Survival Game Online (SURV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $738,490.00

Survival Game Online (SURV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Survival Game Online has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Survival Game Online token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Survival Game Online has a total market capitalization of $738,490.00 and approximately $190,194.00 worth of Survival Game Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Survival Game Online Profile

Survival Game Online’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. Survival Game Online’s total supply is 1,193,036,392 tokens. The official website for Survival Game Online is survivalgame.live. Survival Game Online’s official message board is medium.com/@survivalgameon. Survival Game Online’s official Twitter account is @survivalgameon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Survival Game Online

According to CryptoCompare, “Survival Game Online (SURV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Survival Game Online has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Survival Game Online is 0.00061884 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $61,297.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivalgame.live/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Survival Game Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Survival Game Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Survival Game Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

