SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 275,549 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.96.

SVF Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

