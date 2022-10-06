Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 395% compared to the average daily volume of 4,511 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 72,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

