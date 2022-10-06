Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.21

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 9719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 163.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 3,561 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $89,274.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,449 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,536,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,435,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

