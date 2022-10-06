Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.