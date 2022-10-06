T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.35. 19,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,491. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

