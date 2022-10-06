Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Makes New $15.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,021,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 255.9% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,865. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $307.15 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

