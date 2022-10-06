TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 74,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

