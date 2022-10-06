TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.11. 29,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $307.15 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

