TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 20,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,676. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $158.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

