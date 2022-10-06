TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 17.17% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

