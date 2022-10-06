TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,876. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

