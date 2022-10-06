TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

