TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,422 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.